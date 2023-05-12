ROCHESTER, N.Y. (ABC4 Sports) – Dalton Kincaid’s NFL career is officially underway.

The former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid’s participated in his first real practice since December, and he admitted he wasn’t at his best.

“I feel good, but definitely rusty just in terms of not being able to do that much as I want to the last couple months,” said Kincaid, who was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills last month. “But, I haven’t practiced in six months really. So just being out in that environment was a little different. More than anything, it was a lot of fun just being out there, running around the field and playing football again.”

Kincaid was recently 100 percent cleared after suffering a back injury at the end of the Utes 2022 season that kept him limited in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and kept it out of the Rose Bowl.

The Bills veterans will arrive Monday, so getting down the playbook this weekend will be vital for Kincaid and the rest of the rookies.

“I think it’s really important in terms of getting the plays and getting your feet under yourself,” he said. “Being a rookie is not going to be easy in terms of getting out there and hitting the ground running. But this gives you some preparation for that.”

Kincaid believes he will get better and more comfortable in time as he continues to learn the offense.

“It’s really about stacking good days, not just having one good day, but multiple,” Kincaid said. “You can’t really practice football how a normal practice is when you’re training.”

Playing at Utah, where he caught 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons, has prepared Kincaid for the NFL. But learning NFL terminology is a completely different story.

“It’s fun in a way,” he said. “I’d much rather learn a different language in terms of the playbook than learning Spanish. So it’s easier for me. I’m just kind of learning their terminology and just being able to speak the same language. I lot of it is similar in some sense, but it’s just a different word now.”

Kincaid’s life has changed ever since he became the first Utah tight end drafted in 27 years when he was selected with the 25th overall pick, but its something he can used to.

“It’s been weird,” he said. “That’s the only way to describe it. It’s an experience that not many people get to have. It’s definitely just fun coming to this organization and I’m very grateful.”