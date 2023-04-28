BUFFALO, N.Y. (ABC4 Sports) – Dalton Kincaid was surrounded by family and friends Thursday night, and that’s what made being a first round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills that much more special for the former Utes tight end.

“It was really cool to be with my family and some friends,” Kincaid said. “With some quarterbacks that I’ve had, so it was really cool to share that moment with them.”

The Bills actually traded up two spots to the 25th overall pick to draft Kincaid, who became the 10th first round pick in Utah history. This is also the first time ever that Utah has produced back-to-back first rounders. Devin Lloyd was taken with the 27th overall selection last year by Jacksonville.

Kincaid is excited to learn from a top-tier tight end like Dawson Knox and play with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen.

“Josh reached out to me last night, which was pretty cool,” Kincaid said. “You don’t get a text from someone like that very often. Dawson reached out to me as well. I know they’re very productive. Obviously Josh Allen is is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. So it’s a team that is contending each and every year and have only gotten better. So, it’s a fun team to join with the culture they have.”

Kincaid played just one year of high school football, started his college career at an FCS school, San Diego, but exploded on the scene the last two years at Utah, hauling in 16 touchdowns. He’s willing to do whatever the Bills coaches want him to do in order to get on the field.

“I’m just going to do whatever is asked of me,” Kincaid said. “Whether that’s playing in the slot, playing flexed out. Ultimately wherever the coaches see best fit and wherever I need to be to help the team win.”

The game that really put him on the map was his 16-catch, 234-yard performance last year against USC.

“I did think for a little bit that this could be the best game of my life,” said Kincaid, who is the first Utah tight end drafted since Henry Lusk in 1996. “I think it was the situation we were in playing the #7 team, undefeated at home, going back and forth all game, and coming out with the win was probably the coolest part.”

Utes fans are devoted, but the Bills Mafia is famous for being football fanatics, and Kincaid is ready dive into the Buffalo culture.

“I’ve heard a lot about Buffalo Wings, so that’s something I’m excited to try,” Kincaid said. “Niagara Falls, too. I’m more excited about the fan base, the city and how much support there is around the team. That’s what makes it fun is you’re playing for all those people. Those atmospheres with the stadium rocking, that’s what makes football really fun.”