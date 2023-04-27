KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Dalton Kincaid became the 10th ever first round draft pick out of the University of Utah, as the All-Pac-12 tight end went to the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall pick.

Kincaid, who played just one year of high school football and started his college career at the University of San Diego, an FCS school, ascended to stardom at Utah.

In two seasons with the Utes, Kincaid had 106 receptions for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last year, Kincaid led Utah with 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

“It was awesome,” Kincaid said from his home in Henderson, Nevada. “There was a lot of sitting and waiting. It was really cool to be with some family and friends, so it was really cool to share that moment with them.”

Buffalo traded up to the 25th pick to selected Kincaid, who was the only tight end taken in the first round.

This is the first time in program history that Utah has had back-to-back years with first round picks with Kincaid joining Devin Lloyd, who was picked in 2022 in the first round and 27th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kincaid is Utah’s highest pick since 2017 (Garett Bolles, No. 20) and is the first tight end for Utah taken in the draft since 1996, when Henry Lusk was selected by New Orleans in the 7th round.

Kincaid said he is excited to play alongside tight end Dawson Knox and with All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen.

“Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Kincaid said. “Dawson Knox is up there with the best tight ends as well. So it’s going to be awesome to learn from them.”

“The epitome of a steal in the draft,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham tweeted. “A beast on the field, and a leader, great teammate and an all-around exceptional person off of it. Dalton, the minute you got to Utah we knew you’d be something special. Now, here you are, a first round pick. Congratulations!!”

The Bills Mafia is one of the most devoted fan bases in the NFL, and Kincaid is excited to play in front of them.

“The fan base is well known,” he said. “They’re die-hards and I love that. I feel like coming from Utah, our fan base there is super, super good. I’m excited to join another organization with a strong fan base.”

Kincaid is the first of at least three Utes expected to be drafted this weekend. Defensive back Clark Phillips and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels should be selected Friday and Saturday. Utes linebacker Mo Diabate could also be drafted in the later rounds.