PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Tight end Dallin Holker has left the BYU football team and plans to transfer to another school when the portal opens in November.

The former Lehi High School star is reportedly unhappy with his usage this year, as the Cougars have gotten out to a 2-1 start.

Ironically, Holker is coming off his most productive game of the season, when he caught five passes for 38 yards in a 41-20 loss to Oregon last week.

But in his first two games of the year, Holker had just four catches for 48 yards.

“I love Dallin and I loved coaching him,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “I wish him the best. I was gutted. Was I surprised? Very.”

Holker’s best season came as a freshman in 2018 when he had 19 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown. After serving a 2-year LDS Mission, Holker returned to catch 14 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown in 2021.

Holker and Isaac Rex were expected to form one of the most dangerous tight end combinations in the country this season. Holker was voted as an offensive co-captain at the beginning of the season.

Since he has only played in three games, Holker will retain this year of eligibility, and will still be able to enroll in a new school as a junior.

With Holker gone, Carter Wheat and Ethan Erickson could see more playing time behind Rex.

BYU hosts Wyoming on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.