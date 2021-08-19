Dallin Holker adds to talented BYU tight end group

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – When we last saw Dallin Holker in 2018, he was busy making an impact on the BYU football team as a true freshman. Two years later after going on an LDS Church Mission, Holker hasn’t skipped a beat.

“I think it’s going good,” Holker said about training camp. “The first two practices were definitely a little weird getting back into football and playing football again. I was just trying to remember how to even play football. But I definitely feel like my body has matured more. I feel more comfortable in my body now.”

As a freshman, Holker caught 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. This year, teaming up with Isaac Rex, who led the Cougars with 12 touchdown catches last season, the Cougars are loaded with talent at tight end. In fact we may see sets when both Rex and Holker are on the field at the same time.

“It’s a really talented tight end room,” Holker said. “So it’s good that when one of us comes out, the next person can come right in and keep killing defenses. So it will be good to have us both in there and have all the tight ends in there together.”

After helping Lehi High School win a state title in 2017, Holker didn’t really know what he was getting into his freshman year at BYU. But now he says he’s matured and knows what to expect from the rigors of a full college football season.

“When I came in I was 18 years old,” Holker said. “Especially going on a mission, I’ve learned different things, being able to learn and to grow. So, I think that’s helped me out a ton. Now going into my sophomore season, I’m 21, so it’s a big difference.”

BYU kicks off the 2021 season September 4th against Arizona.