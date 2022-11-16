PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – This BYU basketball team sure has a taste for the dramatic in the early part of the season.

For the second time in a week, the Cougars needed a shot in a the final seconds to win at the Marriott Center.

Against Idaho State last Monday, it was Spencer Johnson hitting the game-winner winner with less than 12 seconds to play. Tonight, it was freshman Dallin Hall hitting a bank shot with 1.4 seconds remaining to beat Missouri State, 66-64.

“It’s a huge play by a young player and I’m super proud of him,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “He [Dallin Hall] wants to get better, like everyone on our team. Dallin is really hungry to improve, he wants to get better and become a great player.”

After Alston Mason tied the game with a driving layup for the Bears with second seconds the play, Hall took in the length of the court off the inbounds pass and the former Fremont High star banked in the biggest shot of his young collegiate career.

Noah Waterman scored 15 points off of the bench, shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (2-1). Johnson scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. Atiki Ally Atiki shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Bears (1-1) were led in scoring by Chance Moore, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Missouri State also got 11 points from Bryan Trimble Jr.. In addition, Dawson Carper had nine points and six rebounds.

Waterman put up nine points in the first half for BYU, who led 36-35 at halftime. Waterman led BYU with six points in the second half as his team outscored Missouri State by one point over the final half.

BYU spread the love as every player that saw the floor scored, for the second straight game. The Cougars finished with 32 bench points, a season-high that doubles the total from each of the first two games. In their second win in as many games against the Bears, BYU shot 41.1% from the field, 36% from behind the arc.

A baseline jumper by Gideon George coupled with a Fousseyni Traore putback stretched the BYU lead back to four before Missouri State banked in a three to cut it to one at the half, 36-35.

BYU opened up a 50-40 lead with 12:48 to play on a three-pointer by Waterman. But the Bears wouldn’t go quietly as they went on a 16-3 run over the next 6:41 to take a 56-53 lead with 6:07 left. Two free throws from Robinson and a free throw from Dallin Hall knotted the game at 56 with 5:19 to pay.

Hall retook the lead for the Cougars with 5:03 left with a perfect trip to the line. Another Bears banked three put the Cougars down one with 3:08 to go, but a kiss off the glass from Johnson flipped the lead back to the Cougars 63-62.

A driving scoop-and-score from Missouri State’s Alston Mason knotted the game at 64 with seven seconds remaining.

After calling a timeout, Pope turned to freshman Dallin Hall who went the length of the floor, went to the cup, stepped back and knocked down a 12-footer off the glass to secure a two-point BYU win.

The Cougars next host Nicholls State Saturday night at the Marriott Center.