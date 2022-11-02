SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As well as the Jazz played Wednesday night, Luka Doncic was not going to be denied.

Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, while Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night.

Doncic also had 11 assists while becoming the third NBA player to score 30 or more points in his team’s first seven games of the season, the first since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63.

When asked to reflect on the streak, Doncic rubbed his beard and hesitated before answering.

“I don’t know. I’m trying to win games,” Doncic said. “The player that scores more, you’re going to win the game. I think today was one of the best games that I’ve played. Not forcing a lot. Sharing the ball.”

Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 22 points and a season-high eight assists, but his shot at the buzzer that would have tied the scored fell short.

Collin Sexton added 19 off the bench, while Jarred Vanderbilt had a season-high 15 points and six rebounds for the Jazz.

First-year Jazz coach Will Hardy said of Doncic: “His body control, his strength, his ball-handling, his size makes him a really tough matchup. And I think that’s why every night when you watch him play and look at the box score, his stats are pretty alarming if you’re one of the other teams.”

The Mavericks rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to take the lead for good at 86-84 on Josh Green’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 7:48 to play.

Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 35 seconds left — his only points of the game — gave Dallas a 103-98 lead. Bullock missed his previous three shots, all from behind the arc.

“It just shows the trust that his teammates and the coaches, everyone, has in Reggie,” Kidd said.

The Mavericks (4-3) have their first winning streak of the season at two games.

The Jazz (6-3) came in on a two-game winning streak. This was their first game against the Mavs since losing in the first round of the playoffs last season, 4-2.

Lauri Markkanen added 14 for the Jazz. Utah went into play second in the NBA with 15.1 3-pointers per game. After hitting six in the first period, they finished 10 for 30.

The Jazz continue their three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 8:30 p.m.