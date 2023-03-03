SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah sent off three seniors on Friday night with a 197.925-196.675 win over Arizona to close out the 2023 home schedule in front of a sellout crowd (15,558 fans) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Cristal Isa closed out her career in the Huntsman with a Perfect 10 on beam to mark Utah’s fifth perfect score on beam this season.



Utah kicked off the night with a 49.425 on vault, led by 9.90s from Maile O’Keefe, which tied a career high, and Makenna Smith. The Red Rocks picked up three 9.875s to round out the scoring five from Abby Brenner, Jillian Hoffman and Jaedeyn Rucker.

Leading 49.425-49.050 after the first rotation, Utah extended the lead after the bars rotation that saw three 9.90s. Amelie Morgan and Smith started the lineup with consecutive 9.90s, before Brenner added in a 9.80. Sage Thompson had an uncharacteristic mistake that put pressure on the final two gymnasts in the lineup, but O’Keefe got the team back on track with a 9.825. Isa posted a 9.90 to close out the rotation and give Utah a 49.325 on bars.



On beam, Morgan scored a 9.775 in the leadoff spot before Smith matched a career-best 9.925. After Abby Paulson added a 9.875, Isa put on a show for the crowd of 15,000-plus fans and recorded her second career Perfect 10 on beam. She is the third Ute to achieve perfection on beam this season. O’Keefe followed with a 9.90, while Gilstrap made her season beam debut with a 9.85.



Utah’s 49.550 on beam extended the lead 148.300-147.325 as the Red Rocks looked to close out the night strong on floor. The Utes recorded five scores of 9.90 or better on floor, highlighted by Rucker’s season-high 9.95 in the fourth spot. Brenner, Gilstrap, and Paulson posted three 9.925s in a row to set the tone early. O’Keefe posted a 9.90 to wrap up the scoring five. In her season floor debut and final routine in the Huntsman Center, Hoffman posted a 9.775 to close out the night.

O’Keefe won the all-around title with a 39.525, as well as a share of the vault title from her career high effort. Smith also earned a share of the vault title, while Isa took home the beam title and Rucker won the floor title.



Utah Gymnastics closes out the regular season slate next Saturday, March 11, at Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. The Utes and Beavers will compete at 3 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Networks at Gill Coliseum.