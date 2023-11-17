SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Crimson Cliffs and Green Canyon are separated by 388 miles from St. George to Logan. But on the field for the 4A title game, they were truly miles apart.

The Mustangs scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Steele Barben to Tyler West to set the tone in a 33-0 shutout over the Wolves.

“It was amazing, said Barben. “We had that play drawn up from the start of the week. We just wanted to take a shot on the first play.”

The Mustangs scored again five minutes later on a 1-yard touchdown run by McCord Christiansen. They added to their lead on a safety when punter Tanner Ferrin was tackled in the end zone by Scott Nisson.

Barben threw two more touchdown passes in the third quarter, a 3-yard strike to West, and a 30-yarder to Luke Childs to put the game away.

“It’s surreal,” said head coach Wayne Alofipo. “I’m just so proud of these boys. In year five of our program, to be where we’re at, every year we’ve made some progress. To finally cap it off and get it, it’s a great feeling, and these boys deserve it.”

The Crimson Cliffs defense forced two turnovers and held the Wolves to just 177 yards of total offense in recording its second shutout of the season.

“It was our dream to have a shutout in the state championship game, and we did it, and it’s so fun.” said defensive lineman Parker Andrus.

Crimson Cliffs lost in the 4A title game last year to Sky View, but are now state champions for the first time in its brief history.

“Ever since that happened, we’ve been working so we wouldn’t get the same result,” said linebacker McKay Wright, who had an interception. “I’m glad we finished it this time.”

Crimson Cliffs closes the season on a 12-game winning streak, finishing with a record of 13-1.