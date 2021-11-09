Craig Smith wins first game with Runnin’ Utes, 70-56

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Craig Smith era is off to a successful start.

Five Utah players scored in double figures, as the Runnin’ Utes won its first game under its new head coach over Abilene Christian, 70-56.

David Jenkins Jr. led the way with 15 points, Branden Carlson added 14 points, while Rollie Worster chipped in with 12 points, as the Utes held the Wildcats to just 38.6 percent shooting from the floor.

Dusan Mahorcic scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds off the bench, while Marco Anthony had 10 points.

Despite committing 20 turnovers, Utah was able to pull away in the second half, dominating the boards, 55-29.

Riley Battin had 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Utes.

Utah will next host Sacramento State Saturday night at the Huntsman Center.