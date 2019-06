SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The voice of the Utah Jazz, Craig Bolerjack stopped by Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the team’s off-season plans and the franchise’s all-time teams.

Bolerjack talks about the future of Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors plus potential free agent signings. Also, Bolerjack, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene all picked their their first, second and third all-time Utah Jazz teams. Do you agree or disagree?

Click on the videos to see the two interviews.