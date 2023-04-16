SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The voice of the Utah Jazz, Craig Bolerjack, joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about this past season.

Bolerjack gives his thoughts on what could be a fascinating off-season for the Jazz, who saw its 6-year NBA playoffs streak come to an end as the team decided to go young down the stretch.

The Jazz have some 15 first round draft picks over the next six years, and with some 60 million dollars worth of salary cap space, the Jazz could be big players in the free agent market.

Hear what Bolerjack has to say about the development of Walker Kessler, All-Star Lauri Markkanen, and head coach Will Hardy by clicking on the video above.