ANN ARBOR, Mich. (ABC4 Sports) – After earning its highest seed in program history, the BYU women’s basketball team is exiting the NCAA Tournament earlier than expected.

Maddy Siegrist, the second leading scorer in the entire country, poured in 25 points as 11th-seeded Villanova upset #6-seeded BYU in the first round, 61-57.

Paisley Harding led the Cougars with 21 points, but BYU shot just 38.9 percent from the floor and lost for just the fourth time this season.

Tegan Graham had 11 points for BYU, but no other player scored in double figures. West Coast Conference Player of the Year Shaylee Gonzales had eight points on 3 of 14 shooting from the field and committed five turnovers.

Lauren Gustin added eight points and pulled down 13 rebounds for BYU, which ends the season with a record of 26-4.

After BYU jumped out to an early 13-2 lead, Villanova rallied to get to within one point at halftime, 30-29.

Siegrist scored 20 points in the second half, helping the Wildcats take a 44-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Siegrist added seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. It was her 21st game scoring at least 20 points this season.

A three-pointer by Graham cut the Villanova lead to 56-55 with 2:19 left. But Siegrist hit a layup on the other end, as the Wildcats never relinquished the lead.

Sara Hamson scored a layup with 26 seconds left to get BYU to within one point again, but Siegrist hit two free give the Wildcats a three-point lead again.

Graham had a chance at a game-tying three-pointer with eight seconds, but her shot was off the mark.

BYU committed 16 turnovers and made just 6 of 17 shots from beyond the arc.

After losing to Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament championship game, this marks the only time BYU has lost back-to-back games this season.