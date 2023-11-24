LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Noah Waterman scored a career-high 24 points, as BYU celebrated Thanksgiving by feasting on Arizona State, 77-49, at the Vegas Showdown Thursday night.

Waterman hit 6 of 9 three-pointers, and 9 of 14 shots overall. He also grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-0), who advance to play N.C. State (4-0) in the championship game on Friday night. The Wolf Pack defeated Vanderbilt in the first game of the night, 84-78.

Trevin Knell and Richie Saunders scored nine apiece. Fousseyni Traore totaled nine rebounds and five assists to go with six points. Dallin Hall added six points and four assists for BYU.

Jamiya Neal had 13 points to lead the Sun Devils (2-2), who will square off against Vanderbilt before the title game. Frankie Collins had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Bryant Selebangue scored 10 off the bench.

Waterman hit three 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 13 to lead BYU to a 32-17 lead at halftime. Arizona State shot 30% in the first half, made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range and missed all six of its free throws. BYU shot 35% but hit 6 of 19 from distance and 4 of 5 at the foul line.

A Saunders layup with 3:05 left to play gave BYU its biggest lead of the night at 72-43.

The Cougars shot 51.6% in the second half and finished the game 14 for 33 from beyond the arc (42.4%). The Sun Devils shot 39% in the second half, including 1 of 11 from distance.

With under a minute left in the game, BYU’s Atiki Ally Atiki threw a punch at Arizona State’s Akil Watson as both players tumbled to the floor. Both Atiki and Watson were ejected from the game.

The Cougars will face the Wolf Pack Friday at 8:00 p.m. for the Vegas Showdown title.