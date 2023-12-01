GARY, N.C. (ABC4 Sports) – The magical run for the BYU women’s soccer team has come to an end.

Stanford scored two goals in the first four minutes of the game, and held the highest scoring team in the country without a goal in a 2-0 shutout victory in the College Cup semifinals.

Stanford will face defending national champion Florida State for the title on Monday.

“This senior group has been really special,” said BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood. “They worked extremely hard and are very committed. They wanted to do something that a BYU team hasn’t done and that was to win a national championship. It was a little unfortunate tonight but as I said after the game, they can hold their heads high because we really played a great game.”

Just over a minute into the game, Allie Montoya booted a shot from about 15 yards out over the head of BYU goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez to give Stanford a 1-0 lead.

Then just three minutes later, Maya Doms blasted a 30-yard shot into the corner of the net, beating Hernaez for a 2-0 lead.

But unlike in last week’s incredible four-goal comeback in the final 29 minutes against North Carolina, there would be no miraculous finish this time for BYU.

The Cougars appeared to get one goal back before the half when Erin Bailey’s crossing pass to Ellie Walbruch found the back of the net. But Walbruch was ruled offside, negating the goal.

In the second half, Ellie Boren had a scoring opportunity off a pass from Brecken Mozingo. but her shot hit the crossbar and stayed out of the net.

This is just the second time BYU has been shut out this season, despite out-shooting Stanford, 20-3.

The Cougars end the year with a record of 20-3-3.