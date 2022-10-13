PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a rocky ride for BYU over the first half of the season, but the Cougars have a chance to finish the year strong and get to ten wins.

Jaren Hall clearly wasn’t 100 percent against Notre Dame. He barely practiced last week, but he says he’s feeling much better now headed into Saturday’s showdown against Arkansas.

“I’ve practiced everyday and been back to it,” said Hall, who threw just 17 passes against the Fighting Irish. “It’s mid-season, and everyone is dinged up. I was dinged up a couple weeks ago and I’ve been battling through that, but I feel a lot better this week.”

Hall’s injury kind of explained the play calling in the decisive fourth quarter, including a run by Lopini Katoa that did not pick up a first down on 4th and 1 with less than five minutes left.

“I know there were a bunch of people mad at me how I handled that fourth quarter,” said offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. But I just ran the ball to not let them hit him again. So in that fourth quarter, I was running the ball eve on third downs. I was not going to give them another chance to hit him.

The Cougars expect to get wide receiver Chase Roberts back this week, while Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua are still dealing with injuries, but should play against the Razorbacks.

“It’s been a grind,” Nacua said. “I wouldn’t say it’s something that I’m not used to, but it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to rehab myself and make sure I can get back to as close to full strength as I can to go out there the rest of the season.”

“We have so many good receivers,” Hall said. “There’s something about when one of your guys goes down, you always find a way to have the other guy step up. For me as a quarterback, it’s been a blessing to have so many different guys.”

While BYU has gotten off to some slow starts this season, the offense is actually ahead of where it was last year.

“We’re scoring more points than we were through six games last year,” Roderick said. “We been too up and down and too inconsistent, especially in the first half. We have too many three and outs. I’d like to establish a little more rhythm.

There have been some highs this year, mainly the double-overtime win over Baylor, followed by disappointing losses to Oregon and Notre Dame, but the Cougars have a great chance to win out.

“It’s time to buck up, the middle of the season,” Hall said. “We’ve had some really good games, had some tough games. But it’s a long year. There’s more than just one game. We can’t let one bad game cast a shadow over the rest of the year.”

“I don’t think I’m happy sitting at the record that we’re at now,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “But it has nothing to do with the results. It’s more to do with I’d like to see our guys playing the best we can every week.”

After Arkansas, BYU has Liberty, East Carolina, Boise State, Utah Tech and Stanford on the schedule, so ten wins is definitely within reach.

BYU and Arkansas will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.