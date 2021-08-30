Cougars have extra motivation going into season opener against Arizona

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s football team opens its season in Las Vegas, Nevada September 4th, against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars had a great year in 2020 and many people say they will not be as good this year.

But BYU is using that kind of talk as motivation.

“Obviously its good motivation, obviously we lost a lot of notable players, said BYU running back Tyler Allgeier. “I think we’ve got the pieces to the puzzle and we’ll be ready for the game.”

“I don’t think there’s anything to prove from last year,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “We’ve moved on to this year already and guys just trying to perform at their best for Arizona, that’s the focus.”

BYU doesn’t want to be compared to the 2020 team, because this is the 2021 season and they’re ready to play.

“We’re excited to show people what we’ve got man, it’s going to be dope,” said BYU linebacker Uriah Leiataua. “I think all of us are just itching to get after it, bro, so we’re ready haha.”>

