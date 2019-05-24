Cottonwood wins 5A baseball state championship Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship prev next

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The Cottonwood High baseball team is back on top once again.

Jason Luke hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the 5th inning to help the Colts beat Timpanogos for its second 5A state championship in the last three years, 6-5.

"They played us hard, but our guys played better," Luke said. "Our pitchers were great today, our defense was great, we had a lot of clutch at bats and a lot of big-time hits."

Carson Angeroth pitched the final 2 1/3 innings of relief of Porter Hodge to earn the victory, ending the game with a strikeout.

"It's every kid's dream," Angeroth said. "This is as big as it gets for kids my age and kids in high school. So being able to come through with the strikeout at the end is of course what I've always wanted."

Tied at one in the fourth, the Colts took a 4-1 lead thanks to a solo home run by Dylan Reiser and an RBI base hit by Dalton Hodge. Hodge was 4 for 4 on the day, while Reiser was 2 for 2.

Timpanogos battled back in the top of the 5th, scoring four times, capped by a 2-run single by Paxton Richards to give the T-Wolves a 5-4 lead.

But Luke's double just out of the reach out of a diving left fielder Krew Erickson proved to be the difference.

"It shows a lot of toughness on our part to get down, come back, get down, come back," said Cottonwood head coach Jason Crawford. "That's the kind of championship you want, and it was a lot of fun."

The Colts end the year with a record of 26-3.