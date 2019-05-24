Cottonwood wins 5A baseball state championship
Colts beat Timpanogos, 6-5, for second title in three years
OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The Cottonwood High baseball team is back on top once again.
Jason Luke hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the 5th inning to help the Colts beat Timpanogos for its second 5A state championship in the last three years, 6-5.
"They played us hard, but our guys played better," Luke said. "Our pitchers were great today, our defense was great, we had a lot of clutch at bats and a lot of big-time hits."
Carson Angeroth pitched the final 2 1/3 innings of relief of Porter Hodge to earn the victory, ending the game with a strikeout.
"It's every kid's dream," Angeroth said. "This is as big as it gets for kids my age and kids in high school. So being able to come through with the strikeout at the end is of course what I've always wanted."
Tied at one in the fourth, the Colts took a 4-1 lead thanks to a solo home run by Dylan Reiser and an RBI base hit by Dalton Hodge. Hodge was 4 for 4 on the day, while Reiser was 2 for 2.
Timpanogos battled back in the top of the 5th, scoring four times, capped by a 2-run single by Paxton Richards to give the T-Wolves a 5-4 lead.
But Luke's double just out of the reach out of a diving left fielder Krew Erickson proved to be the difference.
"It shows a lot of toughness on our part to get down, come back, get down, come back," said Cottonwood head coach Jason Crawford. "That's the kind of championship you want, and it was a lot of fun."
The Colts end the year with a record of 26-3.
More Sports Stories
-
Nats GM says manager Martinez safe for now despite struggles
WASHINGTON (AP) - Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says second-year manager Dave Martinez's job is safe for now despite Washington's sluggish start to the season.
The Nationals have lost five straight and entered Friday at 19-31, better than only the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles.
Rizzo says there is blame to go around. Asked specifically about his confidence in Martinez, he says "we're not making any decisions with a third of the season gone."Read the Full Article
-
Judge axes 3 of 4 lawyers in NFL concussion case
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The federal judge overseeing the $1 billion NFL concussion settlement has terminated three of four lawyers serving as class counsel.
The surprise order Friday afternoon comes just weeks after a hearing to air complaints about new rules that limit the doctors who can evaluate retired players for dementia and other brain injuries.
Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody says she imposed the 150-miles-from-home rule to thwart doctor shopping and potential fraud alleged by the NFL as the more than $1 billion settlement fund is disbursed.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stakes are high as Bucks, Raptors meet in Game 6
TORONTO (AP) - There's no escaping the reality of what's at stake when the Toronto Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night.
The surging Raptors have won three straight, putting them on the brink of the first NBA Finals berth in team history.
The Bucks, who finished as the NBA's top team in the regular season and once led this series 2-0, have no more room for error after their first three-game losing streak all season.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss