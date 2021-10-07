Corner Canyon’s 48-game winning streak ends with 41-16 loss to Lone Peak

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The streak has finally come to an end.

The Corner Canyon High football team’s 48-game winning streak was halted by a dominant performance by Lone Peak Thursday night, 41-16.

The Chargers, who have won three straight state titles, suffered its first loss since November of 2017.

Leading 13-10 at the half, the Knights blew it open in the second half as Jaxson Willets and Luke Durfey each rushed for two touchdowns, while Easton Comer threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hyde.

Lone Peak managed just nine points last week in a 14-9 loss to Skyridge, but outscored the Chargers in the second half, 28-6.

The 48-game winning streak was tied for the longest in state history with Duchesne, which won 48 in a row from 2010-2014. It was the second longest active winning streak in the entire country.

How dominant has Corner Canyon been? Only four of Corner Canyon’s wins were by one possession or less, with the average margin of victory being 33 points.

This is the first loss for the Chargers since Nov. 9, 2017, in a semifinal playoff game against Skyridge, when former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was at the helm for Corner Canyon.

The Chargers fall to 8-1 on the season, while the Knights improve to 5-2.