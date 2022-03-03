SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In an all Region 4 Final Four, rivals Corner Canyon and American Fork emerged to face off for the 6A boys basketball championship.

Jaiden Feroah had 26 points and five rebounds, as the Chargers held off Westlake in the 6A semifinals, 68-60.

Corner Canyon blistered the nets, shooting 54 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point land.

Feroah made 9 of 11 shots and was a perfect 4 for 4 from three-point range.

Max Toombs added 15 points for Corner Canyon, while Brody Kozlowski added 10.

After the Thunder cut Corner Canyons’s lead to just one at the start of the fourth quarter, Corner Canyon responded with a 9-0 run to take control.

Westlake, which knocked off top-seeded Bingham in the quarterfinals, were led by Kaden Hoppins with 17 points and Willy Jensen with 13 points.

In the second 6A semifinal, 10th-seeded American Fork upset #3 seed Pleasant Grove to advance to the title game, 56-53.

American Fork took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, setting up a a wild final minute. Issac Garrett gave American Fork a 53-52 lead with 55 seconds left on a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Ollie Anderson then slashed to the hoop and Cavemen the lead back to the Cavemen with a layup to make it 54-53 with 35 seconds to play.

Evan Young then made two huge defensive plays for American Fork to preserve the victory. First, he took a charge on McCaden Adams with 11 seconds to play. After two Anderson free throws, Young then blocked a shot in the final seconds as American Fork celebrated the victory.

Ashton Wallace led the Cavemen with 17 points, while Young scored 12. American Fork shot 62 percent from the field.

Adams paced the Vikings with a game-high 23 points, while Evan Anderson added 11.

Corner Canyon won both games against American Fork this season. The Cavemen and Chargers will play at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Marriott Center in Provo.