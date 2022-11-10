SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The top two 6A high school football teams in 6A are going to play for the 6A championship.

Corner Canyon and Skyridge each pulled away for semifinal wins Thursday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

In the first game of the day, Corner Canyon used two special teams touchdowns to beat Farmington, 45-28.

Isaac Wilson threw four interceptions, but also connected on a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Ames and a 21-yard TD strike to Tate Kjar to give Corner Canyon a 14-0 lead.

The Phoenix stormed back to grab a 28-24 lead when Dante Coates caught a deflected pass from Easton Wight in the end zone.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Brighton Brady returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. Then after forcing a three and out, Owen Borg recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a score to give the Chargers a comfortable lead.

“Our special teams pulled it off,” Wilson said. “They got that kick return, and our defense really pulled through. They won the game for us. I couldn’t pull things together, but they had my back. This is what this team is. We’re family. Next week, we’ll show what this offense can do.”

“I loved how we played on special teams,” said Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar. “We made some big plays there. Defensively, at times we played really good. Other times, it was rough. Then offensively, the turnovers, we can play better. But the main thing is they came together. They’ve had times this year when they’ve struggled with leads and didn’t come out the right end. But we got going again, the kids made plays and it was a team effort.”

In the second semifinal, Skyridge knocked off Bingham 45-20.

Smith Snowden had a 92-yard pick-6 for the Falcons, while Tate Walker rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

“Bingham put up a really good drive and everybody knew there had to be a change,” Snowden said about his interception that set the tone. “That was the first play they threw the ball and it made a big difference in the game.”

McCae Hillstead was 12 of 18 for 210 yards, and threw touchdown passes to La’akea Kalama and Jace Doman to pace the Skyridge offense.

“It felt great,” Hillstead said. “We balled out and did our job on offense. Our defense did a great job and got a lot of turnovers. So, we did what we needed to do to get the win.”

After racing out to a 21-0 lead, Bingham cut the deficit to 28-14 after Dallin Martinez hooked up with Carson Sudbury on a 44-yard touchdown pass.

But Walker rushed for two touchdowns after that as the Falcons pulled away for the victory.

“I think we played a good game,” added Skyridge head coach John Lehman. “The defense was pretty opportunistic. We got a couple of picks and a pick-6, which kind of swung the game in our favor.”

Skyridge lost to Corner Canyon earlier this season, 21-17.