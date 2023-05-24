DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Zach Wilson was a superstar at BYU. His brother Isaac is hoping to become one at Utah.

Wednesday night, Wilson announced he has verbally committed to play for the Utes starting in 2024. The Corner Canyon High School quarterback has one more season with the Chargers before he’ll head off to Utah.

I’m committing to Utah!!! Thanks to everyone that has helped me through this process. #goutes pic.twitter.com/jvE0sYYkQA — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) May 25, 2023

Last season, Wilson threw for 4.178 yards, 45 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed for 753 yards and five scores.

Wilson (6-foot, 190 pounds) is a 4-star rated quarterback, and is considered to be the #2 overall recruit out of the state of Utah in the class of 2024.

Zach Wilson was also a star at Corner Canyon, before playing at BYU, where he developed into the #2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

Wilson’s father Mike was a defensive tackle at Utah from 1992-1995.

National Signing Day is December 20th,