Corner Canyon gets rematch with Lone Peak for 6A championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Corner Canyon is getting the rematch it wants.

The Chargers will take on Lone Peak, the only team to beat them over the last four years, in the 6A championship game next week.

Corner Canyon easily cruised past Weber in the semifinals Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 48-13. Devin Brown threw six touchdown passes, three to Cody Hagen, as the Chargers took a 41-6 halftime lead.

“They’re really focused,” said head coach Eric Kjar. “They know it’s high stakes. They know if you don’t take care of business, you’re out and you go home. They know what their goal is and they’ve worked so hard. They’ve spent a lot of time trying to get to this point. So they don’t want anybody to take it from them.”

Brown completed 21 of 29 passes for 341 yards, while Hagen had five catches for 80 yards and three TD’s. Jett Meine added six catches for 144 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

“We don’t think about how big the game is,” Brown said. “We just want to go out and execute every rep and execute to the best of our ability.”

“We’re going for it,” said Hagen. “Back at Rice-Eccles, it’s a whole different feel over here. So we’re just happy to be here, happy to be on to the next game.”

The Chargers racked up 506 yards of total offense in winning for the 52nd time in its last 53 games.

Corner Canyon will play for its fourth straight 6A title against Lone Peak. The Knights knocked off Skyridge in the other semifinal, 20-0.

After a defensive scoreless battle in the first half, Easton Comer threw two touchdown passes in the second half as the Knights pulled away to advance to their fifth championship game in the last seven years.

Braden Carr broke the scoreless deadlock with a 45-yard field goal. Then Comer hit Crew McChesney on a 63-yard touchdown to give the Knights a 10-0 lead.

After another Carr field goal, Comer then found Luke Hyde for a 30-yard touchdown to put the game away.

“We just knew that we could score because we had so many opportunities,” Comer said. “We’d get in the red zone, like couldn’t execute, throw a pick, all that stuff. So at halftime we just talked so much on finishing because we knew we could drive down the field, we would do it every drive.”

The Lone Peak defense shut down McCae Hillstead and the Falcons, intercepting the Skyridge quarterback three times in the second half.

“The message is we’ve got 24 minutes we either take it or they take it,” said Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank. “I think we were in the red zone like three times in the first half, at least close to the red zone and came out with zero points. So we’ve got to finish, and we did in the second half when we needed too.”

Earlier in the season, Lone Peak beat Corner Canyon 41-16, ending the Chargers’ 48-game winning streak.