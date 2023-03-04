OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Corner Canyon avenged a loss in last year’s 6A title game, beating American Fork for a third time this season, 66-51.

This is the Chargers second state title in school history.

Jaxson Roberts led the way with 24 points, making 11 of 14 shots from the field, while Max Toombs added 21 point and six assists, as Corner Canyon ends the season on a 20-game winning streak.

“It means so much,” Toombs said. “We’ve been waiting for this ever since they busted us out of it last year.”

“They did what it took last to to win it, and we responded and did what we needed to do,” said Corner Canyon head coach Dan Lunt. “These are outstanding young me. They played with a chip on their shoulder all year, and it’s exciting to see them reach their goal.”

The Chargers raced out to a 31-17 halftime lead, and increased it to as high as 19 in the third quarter. The Cavemen made a run, cutting the lead down to eight, before the Chargers pulled away for the victory to improve to 25-2 this season.

Corner Canyon was red hot the entire game, making 56 percent of its shots from the field, while holding American Fork to just 35 percent.

Brady Kozlowski was a big factor for the Chargers, scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

“We know if we can play our game, we can beat any team,” Roberts said. “If we play how we want to play our game and control the game, then we can win any game.”

Corner Canyon went undefeated against Utah teams this season.

JR Turley had 14 points for American Fork, who ends the season with a record of 19-9.