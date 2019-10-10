Conley struggles in preseason debut as Jazz lose to Milwaukee, 133-99

Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic combine to go 0 for 14 from the field

MILWAUKEE (ABC4 Sports) – It’s only preseason, but this was still not the kind of debut Mike Conley was hoping for in his first game in a Jazz uniform.

Conley was 0 for 6 from the field, and finished with six points, one rebound and zero assists in 17 minutes, as the Jazz got blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks, 133-99.

Conley did make all six of his free throw attempts, but was 0 for 2 from 3-point range.

“For a lot of us, this was really our first time playing together,” Conley said. “Just trying to figure out everybody and the system. There’s a lot of new faces. But we’re trying to stay true to our principles. We’ve got a lot to improve on, and that’s OK.”

The Jazz other major off-season acquisition, Bojan Bogdanovic, also struggled, missing all eight of his shots, including all four three-point attempts, and finished with six points and two rebounds.

“There were more moments when we didn’t do some of the things we practiced and done,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “You saw a group that hasn’t played together. But it was good for us to get some feedback from one of the best teams in the league.”

Donovan Mitchell made his preseason debut, and scored 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field in 14 minutes of action.

Tony Bradley led the Jazz in scoring for the second straight preseason game with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

"We've got a lot to improve on and that's okay." pic.twitter.com/0mgLU2tHjh — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 10, 2019

Georges Niang had nine points off the bench, while Jeff Green added 7. The Jazz made just 6 of 29 three-point attempts.

Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles were held out of the game because of rest.

Former Jazz player Kyle Korver scored 9 points for the Bucks, making all three of his shots from beyond the arc.

"We have to continue to learn how to compete collectively." pic.twitter.com/9A37tbOoIk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 10, 2019

The Jazz continue the preseason Friday at New Orleans.