HOUSTON (ABC4 Sports) – With an 18-point second half lead gone, the Utah Jazz were on the verge of losing for the second time this season to the last place Houston Rockets.

Then Mike Conley got hot.

Conley scored 12 of his 15 points in the final seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime, as the Jazz finally put the pesky Rockets away, 132-127, for its ninth win in its last ten games.

“At that time of the game, there’s something about it,” said Conley. “You want to lock in a little bit more. Depending on the game, like tonight I wasn’t making any, but it doesn’t matter when it comes down to the last minute or two. It’s about what you’re going to do in that last little bit of the game, and I’ve always been able to lock in at that point.”

Donovan Mitchell had 37 points and 10 assists, the first time in his career he had a 30-10 night.

Rudy Gobert made a career-high ten dunks, and scored 27 points to go along with 17 rebounds as the Jazz won their third straight.

Jalen Green scored 27 for the Rockets and Christian Wood had 24 points and 10 rebounds as their skid stretched to 11 games.

The Rockets were up by four points after making four free throws to start overtime before Mitchell had a three-point play, followed by a 3-pointer to put Utah up 123-121 with three minutes left.

The Rockets got a three-point play from Kevin Porter Jr. to regain the lead, but Conley made 3-pointers on consecutive possession to give Utah a 129-124 lead with just more than a minute left in OT.

“Shots weren’t falling for me throughout the game, so to get opportunities there late and to make those plays down the stretch, it felt great to be able to deliver,” Conley said.

The Jazz missed three free throws before Conley made one to push the lead to six points. Green made a 3-pointer for Houston’s first points in two minutes that to cut the lead to 130-127, but Conley made two more free throws to secure the victory.

“To be down four at the start of OT and come back and win, that’s not lost on me and shouldn’t be lost on anybody,” coach Quin Snyder said.

The game was tied when Mitchell dished to Conley as he fell to the ground in the lane, and Conley knocked down a corner 3 to put Utah up 117-114 with 8.3 seconds to go in the fourth. Wood then made a desperation 28-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer of regulation to send it to OT.

Snyder loved the way Conley and Mitchell worked together late in the game.

“Those two guys playing off each other like that is a real strength,” he said.

The Jazz had a big lead in the fourth quarter before the Rockets used a 12-2 run to get back in it and set up the exciting finish.

The Jazz were up by six points with about three minutes to go before Houston used a 6-1 run, with the first five points from Wood, to cut the lead to 113-112 with about a minute remaining. Porter made one of two free throws after Wood’s work.

Mitchell made 1 of 2 free throws after that before Porter drove into the lane for a layup to tie it with 34.1 seconds to go.

Utah had a 14-point lead after a basket by Mitchell with about 6 ½ minutes to go before the Rockets scored the next seven points, capped by a two-handed slam from Green, to get within 106-99.

Jordan Clarkson, who scored 14 points, made two free throws for the Jazz and Kenyon Martin hit a 3-pointer for the Rockets before Gobert drew an offensive foul. Wood made a dunk a few seconds later to get Houston within 108-104 and spur Snyder to call a timeout with about 4 ½ minutes to go.

The Jazz will next play at New Orleans Friday night at 6:00 p.m.