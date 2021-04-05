Comedian John Cleese asks Utah Jazz for tickets on Twitter

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) John Cleese performs on the closing night of ‘Monty Python Live (Mostly)’ at The O2 Arena on July 20, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The Los Angeles Lakers famously have Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson as their most famous ticket holder; could actor John Cleese be the Utah Jazz’s most notable fan?

If Cleese has anything to say about it, then yes.

The English actor, who previously declared his admiration for Utah’s NBA franchise multiple times on Twitter, again made his fandom known on social media. This time, he included a humorous photoshop of himself in a Jazz jersey and a request for tickets to Wednesday’s game in Phoenix.

.@utahjazz I would love to come see you Wednesday in Phoenix with my daughter, can we make this happen? pic.twitter.com/12LtBQD2sx — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 5, 2021

The photo is presumably taken from one of the team’s fan promotions in which a child can have his picture taken on the court before the game with a member of the Jazz and the opposing team. Cleese’s imaginative edit includes his 81-year-old head on the body of a youngster standing in front of Jazz center Rudy Gobert and now-retired NBA veteran Vince Carter.

Cleese made his name in the comedy world as a founding member of Monty Python, a troupe that produced the wildly popular 1975 cult classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” He also starred in and wrote the British sitcom “Fawlty Tower,” and starred in American films such as “A Fish Called Wanda” and “Rat Race.” His credits also include a couple of Harry Potter and James Bond films.

A fan of silliness, as evidenced by his comedy style, Cleese has suggested that his love for the team has a lot to do with its name.

“I love silly names,” Cleese told fans at the FanX pop culture convention at the Salt Palace in 2019. “And there has never, ever been a sillier name than the Utah Jazz.”

Cleese apparently began cheering for Utah during the team’s NBA Finals runs in the late-90s, just to be a contrarian to his daughter’s favorite team, the Chicago Bulls. His appreciation for the Jazz never left, long after the team’s losses to Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 1997 and 1998 Finals.

Lately, the comedy icon has had a few notable interactions with the Jazz’s official Twitter accounts.

Yes ! I love you all to Venus and back https://t.co/Hi19kaLVJU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 15, 2021

He has also kept up on Utah’s stat lines during the Jazz’s successful 2020-21 campaign.

4 players, each over 25 points ! https://t.co/BNJxSAbe2g — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 14, 2021

Cleese has also peppered in some Jazz love while making political commentary.

Take aways from the Impeachment



1. Inciting to riot falls short of inciting to riot

2. 43 Republicans know that if they lose their primaries, the only chance of their making real money is gone for ever

3. Trump's dead, but he won't lie down

4. I adore the Utah Jazz — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 14, 2021

Jazz owner Ryan Smith responded to Cleese, making it seem like the famed comedian will be seeing his favorite team for the first time in person this week in Arizona.

We got you man. — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 5, 2021

In the end, though Cleese ended up just buying tickets himself, saying he didn’t realize they would still be on the market.

Thanks to all who gave me advice about the Jazz



But I'd made a mistake !



I assumed that with limited capacity and the two best teams playing, all the tickets would have long gone.



Not so !



So I BOUGHT two tickets



Sorry — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 5, 2021

Utah will face the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night before turning to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Wednesday night with Cleese in attendance.