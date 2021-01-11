Colorado hands Utah its fourth straight loss, 65-58

Utes cannot hold 10-point halftime lead again, despite Timmy Allen's 19 points

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah basketball team continues to put up valiant efforts, but just cannot come away with victories.

For the second straight game, Utah could not hold a 10-point halftime lead and loses its fourth straight game to Colorado, 65-58.

D’Shawn Schwartz led Colorado with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Timmy Allen paced the Utes with 19 points.

The Utes also blew a 10-point halftime lead against Oregon Saturday night.

Schwartz made a free-throw line jumper with 55.2 seconds left for a 59-54 lead, and Colorado made six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it. The Buffaloes, who entered leading the nation in free-throw percentage (85.6%), finished 18 of 24 at the stripe.

McKinley Wright had nine points and four assists, tying Jay Humphries as CU’s all-time assists leader with 562.

Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (9-3, 3-2 Pac-12), which won at Utah for the first time in nine meetings. Colorado’s last win at Utah was during the 2011-12 season.

Alfonso Plummer added 12 for Utah, which fell to 4-5 overall, 1-4 in the Pac-12 Conference. Mikael Jantunen, coming off a career-high 20 points against No. 17 Oregon, was held to six points.

Utah led 37-27 at halftime but didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until the 14:11 mark. Colorado scored 15 straight points during the drought for a 42-37 advantage.

Utah next hosts Stanford Thursday at the Huntsman Center.

