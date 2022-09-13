SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There will be plenty of new faces on the Utah Jazz roster this season, and the media met two of them Tuesday morning.

Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji, who along with Lauri Markannen, were acquired in the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade a couple weeks ago.

Sexton can flat out score. He averaged 24 points a game two years ago. He was limited to just 11 games last year because of a knee injury, but says he’s fully healthy again.

“I’m 100 percent,” Sexton said. “The process had some good days and bad days. There were some ups and some downs, but I got through it. I’m out to prove that I can play, but also to prove that I’m with them regardless of what happens.”

While the Jazz are going through a major transition with a complete roster overhaul, Sexton likes the vibe of the team.

“Everybody in the organization and everybody in the building has really good energy,” said the 4-year NBA veteran. “Each and every day we’ve been here has been fun. But we’ve been putting in the work for sure.”

Agbaji was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, leading Kansas to the NCAA title this past season. But the 14th overall draft pick is quickly discovering the business side of the NBA.

“When I first found out about the trade, it was just kind of like a welcome to the NBA moment,” Agbaji said. “I hadn’t played a single game or a single minute, and I had already been traded. So I just see it as a good opportunity.”

And when he arrived in Utah, Agbaji had a bit of a “Dorothy” moment.

“It’s not like Kansas, obviously,” he said. “I’m just to just flat plains, but if you walk outside, you get a nice mountain view everywhere you look.”

6-11 forward Lauri Markennen was also acquired in the Mitchell trade. He’s tearing it up for his home country of Finland right now, and Sexton said Jazz fans are going to love him.

“He’s going to be a treat for sure because Lauri can play multiple positions,” Sexton said. He can do it all. So I’m excited for him.”

Both Sexton and Agbaji are eager to play for new head coach Will Hardy.

“He understands that we’re going to be young, but he also understands that it’s going to be fun,” Sexton said. “I can’t wait to coached by him because of his energy and the way he talks to us. He’s so uplifting.”

“That kind of motivates us as players, seeing a new coach come in,” Agbaji added. “We want to work hard for him and get him established in the league too as a head coach.”