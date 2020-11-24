Utes quarterback Cam Rising out for the season with shoulder injury

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against Southern California in the first half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After winning the starting quarterback job in training camp, Cam Rising’s season lasted for a little more than a quarter.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham made the announcement on Monday that Rising will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, which he suffered while getting sacked early in the second quarter of Saturday’s 33-17 season-opening loss to USC.

“Obviously a disappointing loss in Week 1,” Whittingham said. “But the biggest loss, Cam Rising is done for the season, at least that is what has been indicated to me. Barring a miracle, he’s not going to be with us, and we move forward, Jake Bentley is our guy. We’ll continue to get ready and go through the season.”

Rising, making his first start after transferring from Texas, was injured when he tried to recover a fumble after being sacked by USC’s Marlon Tuipulotu. Rising left the game and did not return.

He finished the game completing 3 of 6 passes for 45 yards and one interception.

Bentley, a transfer from South Carolina, completed 16 of 28 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Trojans. He also rushed for 24 yards on four carries.

“We have full confidence in Jake moving forward,”Whittingham said. “It’ll be a big benefit to him, taking all the reps with the 1s this week. He should be more comfortable and settled in this next game.”

Utah is scheduled to play Arizona State on Sunday, but the Sun Devils program has been hit hard by COVID-19, and if they are not able to play, Utah would then face Washington in Seattle. The Huskies game against Washington State on Friday was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Cougars program.