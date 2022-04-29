(STACKER) – While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Utah State Aggies using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Johndale Carty (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #126 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#19. Mark Mraz (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 5, #125 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Maurice Alexander (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #110 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Shawn Murphy (T)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #110 overall in 2008

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#16. Rick Parros (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #107 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. Robert Turbin (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #106 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Patrick Allen (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #100 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Jim Hough (G)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #100 overall in 1978

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Will Davis (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #93 overall in 2013

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#11. Curtis Marsh (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #90 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#10. Kyler Fackrell (OLB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #88 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Nick Vigil (ILB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #87 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Eric Hipple (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #85 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Chris Cooley (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #81 overall in 2004

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (2 Pro Bowls)

#6. Kevin Curtis (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #74 overall in 2003

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Hal Garner (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #63 overall in 1985

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#4. Bobby Wagner (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #47 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (8 Pro Bowls)

#3. Rulon Jones (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #42 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (2 Pro Bowls)

#2. Jordan Love (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #26 overall in 2020

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#1. Phil Olsen (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1970

– Drafted by: Boston Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)