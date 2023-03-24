LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah State University footballer is in better condition after experiencing a medical emergency during training on Thursday.

Josh Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, collapsed during practice following a non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest on Thursday, March 23.

USU’s athletic training staff provided immediate care for Davis until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported him to Logan Regional Hospital. Davis was initially reported as being in critical condition and received critical treatment.

After being stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital, he was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. A critical care team continued his treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower his body temperature and preserve neurological function.

Davis has since been taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own. Medical officials have upgraded his condition from critical to fair.

Davis’ parents reportedly arrived in Utah on Thursday evening.

No further information is available.