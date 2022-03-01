LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) –Utah State University has given its condolences to the Aggies’ head football coach, Blake Anderson, after the death of one of his two sons.

“On behalf of Utah State University, the athletics department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son,” a statement by University Vice President John Hartwell posted on Twitter read.

Details are thin as of this article’s publication as to the extent of Anderson’s loss. The cause of death and knowledge of which of his two sons had passed were not apparent upon the statement’s release.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Head Coach Blake Anderson of the Utah State Aggies congratulates teammate Cooper Legas #5 after the game against the Oregon State Beavers of the Jimmy Kimmel LA BOWL Presented by Stifel at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A tweet by Anderson on Monday night suggests something may have happened may have happened to Anderson’s family the day before Utah State’s statement.

“God is STILL god in the midst of our broken 💙(heart emoji),” Anderson tweeted around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

According to his biography on Utah State football’s media guide, Anderson has a daughter and two sons and two additional stepdaughters he adopted after his second marriage. Anderson has already suffered heartbreak in his immediate family when his first wife of 27 years, Wendy, passed away from cancer in 2019.

In his first year at the helm, Anderson led Utah State to one of its best seasons ever with a 11-3 record, a Mountain West Conference championship, and a victory in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The Aggies finished the season ranked No. 24 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

This story will be updated as more details become available.