Utes to honor Lowe and Jordan with helmet design against Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, the University of Utah football team will bring a slightly new look to the field. The Utes will honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan, football teammates who died within nine months of each other, with a new helmet design.

The design will feature the two’s commemorative logo on the side, which combines the initials of both former players with their number, 22, in place of the usual drum and feather logo. The Utes retired No. 22 following the men’s passing. It is the first number to be retired in the history of Utah Football.

Game 12



We are thankful today and every day for Aaron and Ty. #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YitDxDl2r3 — UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) November 25, 2021

Jordan died as a result of an accidental gunshot wound on December 26, 2020, and Lowe was killed in a house party shooting in Sugar House on Oct. 3, 2021. The two, who were recruited out of the same high school in Texas, were beloved amongst their teammates and were described as a nearly inseparable pair of best friends.

To memorialize the two, Utah has also established a memorial scholarship, which will be awarded to current Utah football players each year that exemplify the values and character of Jordan and Lowe.

The Utes will showcase the new helmet design for the first time during their regular-season finale this Friday. The matchup against Colorado will kick off at 2 p.m. from Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Last week, Utah locked up a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a dominant victory over No.3-ranked Oregon. That game also featured a unique helmet for the Utes as part of their USS Salt Lake City uniform as part of Military Appreciation Night.