Utes QB Charlie Brewer leaves team, Cam Rising named starter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Charlie Brewer era at the Utah football program is officially over, just three games after it began.

In the Utes’ depth chart listing ahead of their game against Washington State this weekend, Brewer was not listed as the starter or even the backup at quarterback in favor of Cam Rising, who nearly led Utah to a comeback win at San Diego State with freshman Ja’Quinden Jackson as the second-stringer.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed that the highly touted transfer from Baylor was no longer with the team.

“Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best,” he stated.

Brewer arrived at Utah as a graduate transfer after a successful run at QB at Baylor. In four seasons behind center for the Bears, Brewer had two seasons with over 3,000 passing yards and never had a season-long quarterback rating of less than 138.0. His best season came in 2019 when he completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.

Battling with Rising, who transferred from Texas two years ago, in preseason camp, Brewer won the starting job for the Utes but didn’t make the splash he was expected to create. For the 2021 campaign, he has a completion percentage of 60.8% with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

After throwing an interception in the third quarter against San Diego State, Brewer was benched and replaced by Rising with the Utes trailing, 24-10.

After the switch, Rising threw for three touchdowns and nearly pulled off the comeback effort in a 33-31 triple-overtime loss to the Aztecs.

Brewer was a highly-regarded transfer after throwing for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in four seasons at Baylor. But in three games, Brewer completed just 48 of 79 passes for 484 yards for the Utes.

Rising will now start for the Utes in its Pac-12 opener Saturday against Washington State. Rising won the starting job last season over South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the season against USC.

Freshman Ja’Quinden Jackson, who is also a transfer from Texas, is now the backup quarterback.

Utah is 1-2 on the year and will meet Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.