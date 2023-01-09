SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The University of Utah’s Cam Rising has announced his plans for 2023: Running it back with the Utes.

In a video posted on Twitter by the University’s football program, Cam Rising will be returning for his third season with the Utes. The video was posted with the caption “Bad Moon is back.” Rising tweeted the same video saying, “Let’s run it back!”

Rising’s future with the University of Utah had been in question. After two successful years with Utah’s football program, Rising could have had eyes toward the NFL. After the Utes lost the Rose Bowl game at the start of the year, teammates Clark Phillips III, Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid all declared for the NFL Draft.

During the game, Rising suffered an injury, which Head Coach Kyle Whittingham indicated at the time could have been serious.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to Cam,” said Bryson Barnes after the Rose Bowl. Barnes stepped in and played the final quarter of the Rose Bowl after Rising’s injury. “He’s doing well. We’ll just wait to see what happens, but he’s a fighter and he’s a competitor. Whatever happens, and whatever is that dude’s way, he’s going to attack it.”

Rising has been a star with the University of Utah since transferring from Texas and redshirting in 2019. Despite having a difficult 2020, where he played only one game before suffering a season-ending injury, Rising has come back swinging for a stellar 2021 and 2022.

Through both years, Rising has helped lead the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 Championship wins and two-straight Rose Bowl appearances. In 2021, Rising incredibly threw nearly 2,500 passing yards for 20 touchdowns and added nearly 500 rushing yards for six rushing touchdowns over 13 games.

2022, Rising only improved on the field, throwing over 3,000 yards for 26 touchdowns and earning six touchdowns through over 460 rushing yards.

Rising has been accoladed during his time with the Utes. The 23-year-old quarterback was the Pac-12 All-Conference first-team quarterback in 2021 and was an honorable mention in 2022. He was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game and in 2021 was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.

Rising has had his setbacks, facing injuries in both of Utah’s Rose Bowl appearances, but the Utah star will be looking to make the third time the charm.