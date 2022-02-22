Utah Football to debut 22 Forever, documentary about Jordan, Lowe on Tuesday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 03: The Utah Utes take the field for the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium on December 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utes defeated the Ducks 38-10. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Last season was one for the books for the University of Utah football team. Not only did the Utes seal their first ever Pac-12 Conference championship and punch a ticket to the Rose Bowl, they did it by overcoming incredible obstacles.

Over the course of less than a year, the Utes lost two players, both who wore No. 22, running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe, who were also best friends and high school teammates from the same school in Texas. Jordan was killed by a self-inflicted accidental gunshot in Texas on Christmas 2020, Lowe was gunned down at a house party in Salt Lake City on Sept. 26, 2021.

Despite the emotional toll of losing two teammates in separate instances and with tragic connections, Utah was able to overcome a slow start to the season to win 9 of its last 11 games and finally grab an elusive conference championship.

The team’s strong play, along with the emotions of the two deaths, became the hallmarks of a memorable year for the Utes. In celebration of the championship run, and the adversities that came along the way, the Utah football program is debuting the first part of a documentary series, 22 Forever at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, 2/22/2022.

The number they shared, 22, became a rallying point for the team, the university, and the local sports scene throughout Utah’s march through the season. Head coach Kyle Whittingham declared that no player would ever again wear that number for the Utes.

Part one of 22 Forever will debut on Utah Football’s YouTube channel with subsequent episodes to air through intermittently through April 7.

Utah will kick off its 2022 season on Sep. 3 on the road against Florida.