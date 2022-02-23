Utah football team recognized and honored by Utah Senate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 03: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes looks on late in the fourth quarter of the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium on December 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utes defeated the Ducks 38-10. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Pac-12 Championship-winning University of Utah football team was recognized by the State Senate on Wednesday morning.

Senator Evan Vickers referred to his presentation of the men as a “personal privilege,” going on to share his long-time devotion to the Utes ever since he became a childhood fan.

“It’s kind of funny. When I was young my dad and I would watch ball games together… he would always be a BYU fan, so I thought ‘Well, I’ll cheer for the other guys,’ and it just happened to be University of Utah,” he recalled.

The senator from District 28 took time to recognize the team’s many accomplishments throughout this past season, congratulating the Utes for their 10-4 record, their new Pac-12 title, and their participation in the Rose Bowl.

Vickers went on to pay tribute to Head Coach Kyle Whittingham, emphasizing his winning record throughout his 17 year tenure.

“I don’t know how many countless players he’s put in the NFL, and I think that’s why these recruits come and play for him, because of the opportunity… This year he became the winningest coach in program history.”

Similarly, Mayor Erin Mendenhall paid respect to the Utes one day prior on Tuesday, stating, “The Utes demonstrated tremendous character and skill this season and it’s our honor to recognize the players, coaching staff, and program for all they accomplished, particularly after enduring so much over the past year.”

Of the players presented by Vickers, including quarterback Cam Rising, cornerback Clark Phillips, and tight end Dalton Kincade, he was pleased to announce their return to next year’s college football season, adding that there will be many more like them.

By the end of Vickers’ speech honoring the Utes, the entire Senate chamber was standing in applause.