Utah football reveals rose-adorned, all-white uniform for Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4) – The Utes are set to smell the roses in Southern California this weekend and have unveiled their uniform combination complete with – you guessed it – another creatively inspired helmet.

For their appearance in the Rose Bowl or the Granddaddy of Them All, the Utah football team’s helmet will be adorned with a rose, cradled in the interlocking double-U logo on both sides. The Utes will complete the look with a white uniform and top and of course, the iconic bowl game’s logo on a chest patch.

Utah players Britain Covey, Cam Rising, Devin Lloyd, Mika Tafua, and Keegan Markgraf modeled the full uniform in downtown Los Angeles’ LA Live District earlier this week.

Fit for the 🌹 pic.twitter.com/2QJQivsrOW — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 28, 2021

While the Utes have donned a variety of differing looks this season, the helmets for each week have been particularly unique. Utah’s all-grey USS Salt Lake City uniform, highlighted by handpainted helmets done by a single artist from his home in Nebraska was well celebrated by football and military fans. Other helmets included a sticker that paid homage to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, teammates who were killed in separate incidents over the last year and change.

Still wanting to honor their fallen teammates, the specially designed rose logo contains a hidden reference to Jordan and Lowe, a tiny No. 22, the number worn by both Utes before their passings.

The No. 11-ranked Utes will face No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC4.