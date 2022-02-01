Utah football looking to build new $61 million indoor practice facility

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Coming off of the program’s first Pac-12 Championship and an appearance in the Rose Bowl, the University of Utah football team is hoping to build a new practice facility.

This one, according to proposal documents, will allow the Utes’ specialists to work on their punting and kicking indoors as well as provide a safer area for players to run off into the sidelines.

That among, other issues such as constant scheduling conflicts, were credited as the primary challenges at Utah’s current indoor practice facility, the Spence Eccles Field House, which was built in 2004.

At the time, head coach Urban Meyer stated getting the facility built would be a necessity for Utah to compete in the future and that he would remain Utah’s coach if it was approved and built on time. However, he departed to become the head coach at Florida shortly after its completion.

Eighteen years later, Utah feels it’s time to move on from the House that Urban Built. Following approval by the university’s board of trustees and pending bond approval by the state legislature, the new facility, presumably the House that Kyle Whittingham Built, will be completed in Fall 2024.

The proposed space, just south of the Field House, will consist of a brand-new 101,000-square foot facility – with 90-feet tall ceilings – with a full-length 120-yard field, two 20-feet by 40-feet led video boards and a climate control range from 30 to 110 degrees.

While the project is expected to cost $61.8 million, which will include the demolition of existing buildings on the site, it will be financed by bonds to be repaid by donations and nonstate university funds.

Led by Whittingham, who inherited the program after Meyer, the Utes went 10-4 with a Pac-12 Championship in 2021. They lost a 48-45 nailbiter to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl to finish their season on New Year’s Day 2022.

Utah will kick off the 2022 season in ‘The Swamp’ against Florida on Sept. 3.