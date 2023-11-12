SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — University of Utah Head Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden has been placed on administrative leave, but the reason as to why has not made explicitly clear.

The following was released by the university Sunday evening, Nov. 12.

The University of Utah has placed Head Gymnastics Coach Tom Farden on paid administrative leave effective immediately. This action comes after recent conduct and actions by Coach Farden not related to student-athlete welfare, which simply do not align with our values and expectations. Associate Head Coach Carly Dockendorf has agreed to serve as Interim Head Coach. University of Utah statement, 11.12.23

Farden found himself under controversy starting near the end of August when allegations surfaced from some student-athletes that he had allegedly been involved in public shaming, a toxic and unwelcome environment, and physical intimidation. Just over 15 days later, the university released an independent review of the program, which found Farden had caused some student-athletes to feel “increased fear of failure,” but had not risen to “severe, pervasive or egregious” acts of abuse as defined by NCAA regulations.

The report gave some recommendations Farden could take to improve the environment on his team. The university also said that while some of Farden’s actions were not of the highest professionalism, they had been working with Farden to establish stronger expectations. No other disciplinary action had been announced by the university.

While the university’s statement said Farden’s suspension was not related to student-athlete welfare, they did not elaborate on which actions led to the coach’s suspension or how long said suspension would last.