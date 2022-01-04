Two Utah Utes women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID protocols

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 10: General view of the Jon M. Huntsman Center before the game between the Washington Huskies and the Utah Utes on February 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Pac-12 Conference, the University of Utah women’s basketball team will have to wait to host a pair of teams from the Los Angeles area.

The Utes were set to host UCLA on Friday and USC on Sunday but both contests have been rescheduled to a later date. The team’s previous two games, which were scheduled to be played at Oregon on Dec. 31 and at Oregon State on Jan. 2, were also postponed.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, our games vs. UCLA and USC scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. https://t.co/TCr47vFyhz — Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 4, 2022

While the latest postponements will mark four games total that the women have had to re-schedule, the men’s program at Utah has not yet had to move a game due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Utah women currently hold an 8-3 record and have yet to play a conference foe. The Utes’ next scheduled game is set for Jan. 13, against Cal at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.