Senators make wager on Utah-Oregon football game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s nearly time for one of the biggest games on the schedule for the University of Utah Utes – Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks. Ahead of the game, one Utah lawmaker is putting a little wager on the outcome.

Senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) have made a friendly wager on the Utah-Oregon game. As part of the wager, the lawmakers have arranged for food producers in their respective states to make sizable donations to food banks in the state of their opponent, pending the outcome of the game.

Smithfield Foods has committed to making a donation of 40,000 pounds of food to the Oregon Food Bank and Food For Lane County. On behalf of Sen. Wyden, Farmers Ending Hunger and Tillamook County Creamery Association has committed to donating a combined 35,000 pounds of food to the Utah Food Bank.

Before Saturday’s game, Sen. Lee will join University of Utah President Taylor Randall and representatives from the Utah Food Bank as Smithfield makes an initial donation of 40,000 pounds of protein to feed Utah families ahead of the holiday season.

That donation will provide more than 160,000 servings of protein to support individuals experiencing hunger throughout the Beehive State.

Saturday’s game airs at 5:30 p.m. on ABC4.