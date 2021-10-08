Memorial scholarship established for University of Utah’s Aaron Lowe

Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new scholarship has been created in memory of Aaron Lowe, the second University of Utah football player to die within the last year.

In late September, Lowe was shot and killed in Sugar House. A 22-year-old man, Buk M. Buk, was arrested following an investigation by Salt Lake City Police. He is accused of shooting and killing Lowe as well as shooting and seriously wounding an unidentified 20-year-old female at a house party.

Lowe, a sophomore, had switched his jersey number to 22 this season in honor of his friend and high school teammate, Ty Jordan, a U. football player killed in an accidental shooting in late 2020.

Like Jordan, a scholarship has been established in Lowe’s name at the University of Utah.

“Aaron was an amazing, son, brother, friend and set an example for his teammates as a leader on the Utah football team. He was loved by all. The Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a student-athlete in the football program who exemplifies the inspiring qualities Aaron displayed through his determination, dedication, and leadership,” the scholarship page reads.

The Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship remains in effect as well. Lowe had been the inaugural recipient of the scholarship this year.

“Aaron had a lot of the same things I remember about Ty, just a guy that had a smile on his face all the time, walked into a room and just lit up the room,” Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham recalled. “I mean, the same comments and description of Ty fit Aaron and I think that’s maybe why they were so close.”

Whittingham says no Ute will wear No. 22 again during his reign. He also hopes the university will retire the number.

During Saturday’s game against USC, the Utes will wear a helmet decal in remembrance of both Lowe and Jordan.