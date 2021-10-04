Funeral arrangements set for University of Utah’s Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Funeral arrangements have been set for University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, who was killed in a September shooting in Salt Lake City.

Early Sunday morning, Salt Lake City Police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Buk M. Buk and took him into custody. He s accused of shooting and killing Lowe and as well as shooting and seriously wounding an unidentified 20-year-old female at a house party. The unidentified female currently remains in critical condition.

New eyewitness accounts report the suspect was an uninvited guest at a house party “causing problems.” Buk was seen saying something in a low voice to another guest before retrieving a pistol from the person’s shoulder bag.

Police say Buk took the pistol, walked out of the home and crossed the street, where he fired two to three shots at Lowe and an unidentified female. Both victims fell to the ground immediately. Police say Buk shot at them five to six more times while they were on the ground.

Lowe died on the scene and the unidentified female has been transported to the hospital for surgery where she still remains in critical condition. The suspect was arrested while currently on probation for a previous felony charge.

Lowe’s family released a statement Sunday, saying funeral arrangements are scheduled for Monday, October 11 at Family Cathedral of Praise in Mesquite, Texas. A public viewing will be held at Precious Memories Mortuary-Dallas on Sunday, October 10 in Duncanville, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, Lowe’s family is asking for donations to be made to the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in Lowe’s name. To make a donation, click here.