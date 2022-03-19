(ABC4) – The Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) Men’s Basketball team will play for their third NJCAA title in program history on March 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Events Center in Hutchinson, Kan.

The event is the last game SLCC will play in the 2021-22 season, following their 70-68 win over No. 5 ranked Chipola College. The team has rightfully earned every win they achieved in the NJCAA tournament by just a single possession. They will move forward tonight to 3-0 in the NJCAA Division-I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The SLCC Bruins withheld a 36-33 lead at halftime over Chipola in their most recent game. Midway through the second half, they chalked up eight more points, upping the lead to 62-54. Chipola quickly snapped back with 1:02 left in the game, taking a 68-66 lead.

Jaquan Scott of the SLCC Bruins took the spotlight in the game’s final minute, hitting a jump shot with 43 seconds remaining to tie the game 68-68. Scott finalized the team’s win by hitting a pair of free throws with just seconds left, granting the Bruins the opportunity to attend their first NJCAA title game since 2016.

SLCC is now 35 to one overall.

Be sure to stream the event on the NJCAA Network at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time.