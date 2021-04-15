Fomer USU point guard Rollie Worster transferring to Utah

Utah State’s Rollie Worster (24) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah State point guard Rollie Worster is headed from Logan to Salt Lake City.

Worster announced on Twitter Thursday that he is following former USU head coach Craig Smith to the University of Utah.

“First, I want to say thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, trainer, and everyone else who helped me get to where I am today,” Worster said. “I also want to thank coach Smith and his staff, along with the University of Utah for providing me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. I’m super excited to play for this storied program. Go Utes!”

In his freshman season at Utah State, Worster averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His best game came at UNLV when he had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Worster joins former UNLV guard David Jenkins Jr., who announced he is transferring to Utah on Wednesday.

Worster and Jenkins will help make up for the loss of last year’s leading scorer, Timmy Allen, who on Tuesday announced he is transferring to Texas.

Worster, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from Missoula, Montana, played in 26 games for the Aggies in the 2020-21 season, starting 25 at point guard.

It is unclear if Utah’s starting point guard the last two seasons, Rylan Jones, will return to the Utes. His dad Chris Jones, an assistant coach under Larry Krystkowiak, was let go after Krystkowiak was fired last month.

Timmy Allen, Ian Martinez and Alphonso Plummer have all either transferred or are in the transfer portal.