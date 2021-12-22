Dixie State coach looks to add to historic win record

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A couple of college basketball games are on the menu for Wednesday night.

BYU will take on South Florida and Dixie State will travel up the road to Cedar City to take on Southern Utah.

The battle against the Thunderbirds will give Dixie State Trailblazers head coach Jon Judkins a chance to add to his historic record as the winningest college coach in Utah history.

Last week, Judkins won his 583rd game as a college coach, breaking Elaine Elliott’s record for most wins by a college coach in the state.

“You media guys, you find everything,” Judkins laughed.

“I didn’t think about that too much until that week when they brought it up and then you kind of forgot about it until after you win and go in the locker room and get drenched with water,” he added.

Judkins has won 300 games at Dixie State, and won 284 at Snow College. He’s been in the business for a long time, but he still loves it.

“You can always learn and I tell young guys that get into coaching that if you think you know it all, you better get out, because you can learn something every day,” Judkins explained.

Jon is the younger brother of BYU women’s coach Jeff Judkins, who has over 440 wins.

“I keep bugging him that I have more wins than him so I keep telling him that, we joke about it, he might have a couple of more years in him before he retires, but I hope i can hang in there,’ Judkins said.

And speaking on retirement, ABC4’s Wesley Ruff asked the record-breaking coach how long he plans to keep coaching.

“I’m doing it as long as you’re doing it, buddy! There you go. I hope I can keep doing it for a long time, I love it. As long as my health is there I want to go as long as I can. I love coaching, I love teaching, it’s just fun to come to work so as long as they’ll let me and keep me here, I’ll keep going,” Judkins explained.

And when he does hang up the whistle, that’s when he’ll enjoy his record.

“It’s something that I’m grateful for, I can’t wait until I retire to look back and look at it but it’s not in my view right now, something that when I’m done I’ll look at,” he said.