PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The BYU Cougars return to LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks in front of an anticipated sold-out crowd.

Fans attending Saturday’s game can expect a concession item to also sell out, the chocolate cougartail is back, but only while supplies last.

The cougartail, typically sold as a 15-inch maple bar, was announced Wednesday by BYU Dining that the chocolate version was making its comeback for the matinee matchup in Provo.

BYU has not sold the fan-favorite chocolate cougartail since October 31, 2020, when the Cougars took on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in front of a 10 percent capacity crowd thanks to COVID-19.

Credit: Kelli Woodall

Credit: BYU Dining

Kick-off is set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN as the BYU Cougars will wear custom handpainted helmets in front of a white-out crowd.