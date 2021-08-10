BYU QB signs NIL sponsorship deal with car wrapping company

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – When BYU freshman quarterback Jacob Conover needed a new vinyl wrap on his car, he found Queen of Wraps in Salt Lake City as his favorite place to get the job done.

Now that he’s eligible to receive endorsement deals as a college athlete, he’ll be getting the word out as the company’s spokesperson. Exact details were not released in a press release from Queen of Wraps, but the total was stated to be in the thousands of dollars and will include a custom wrap on his personal vehicle.

Conover has yet to reveal what his newly wrapped car will look like on his social media, but the company states he’ll have full control of the project, including choice of materials and color.

What piqued Queen of Wraps’ ownership into working with the BYU QB, who is competing for the Cougars’ starting job this fall, was his resume as a former high school star from the Phoenix suburbs of Chandler, Ariz.

“My father was the MVP of the Chandler AZ High School football team back in the 30s. I am thrilled to sponsor another Chandler athlete as he comes to lead the BYU Cougars,” Queen of Wraps CEO Harley Griffith said in a statement.

Put into policy earlier this summer by the NCAA, student-athletes are now eligible to pursue endorsements and sponsorships in exchange for their NIL, or name, image, and likeness in states where such legislation has been passed into law.

A number of other college athletes in Utah have signed NIL deals with sponsoring companies. Conover’s teammates, Tyler Batty and Austin Riggs inked agreements with Balmshot Lip Balms. Utah State basketball player Justin Bean will be representing local eatery, Taco Time, while Utah football star Devin Kaufusi will be paid for his work as an ambassador for JAM Skateboards, a skate shop in Provo.